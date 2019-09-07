Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 25.30 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

18.6 and 18.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Trevena Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 21.49% at a $27.25 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 288.89%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.2% of Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Trevena Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.