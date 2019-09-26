Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 156.88 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27.25 is Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 45.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 72.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.