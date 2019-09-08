Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

We will be comparing the differences between Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 13.21 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Quanterix Corporation are 3.1 and 2.6 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 21.49% upside potential and an average price target of $27.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Quanterix Corporation.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.