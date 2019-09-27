Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s Financial Results Comparing With OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 5.37M -73.12 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 -0.40 362.62M -0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26,584,158.42% 0% 0% OPKO Health Inc. 18,487,814,826.14% -10.7% -7.6%

Liquidity

18.6 and 18.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival OPKO Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $27.25, while its potential upside is 62.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 26.4%. Insiders owned roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while OPKO Health Inc. has -29.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors OPKO Health Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.