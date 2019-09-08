Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.6 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$27.25 is Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 21.49%. Competitively Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 168.82%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. About 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has -1.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.