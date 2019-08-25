Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO)

Both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.70% and an $27.25 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 99.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.12% of Loxo Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Loxo Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.