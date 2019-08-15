Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

As Biotechnology companies, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.59 N/A -1.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, with potential upside of 56.79%. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a 153.58% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 84.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.