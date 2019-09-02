Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

We are contrasting Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 18.48% upside potential and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 2.8% respectively. Insiders held 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.