Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Athenex Inc. 15 11.91 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athenex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athenex Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6%

Liquidity

18.6 and 18.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Athenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athenex Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $27.25, while its potential upside is 22.42%. On the other hand, Athenex Inc.’s potential upside is 45.14% and its average target price is $20. The results provided earlier shows that Athenex Inc. appears more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 33.3% respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.6%. Comparatively, 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.