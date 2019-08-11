Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.31 N/A 12.15 5.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $27.25, while its potential upside is 75.24%. Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $66.33, while its potential upside is 22.61%. The results provided earlier shows that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders held 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.