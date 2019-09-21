Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 29.4 and 29.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 36.25% at a $27.25 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.