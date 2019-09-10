Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 6.78 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Liquidity

18.6 and 18.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Aduro BioTech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $27.25, while its potential upside is 21.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 47.8%. Insiders owned 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aduro BioTech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aduro BioTech Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.