Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

As Biotechnology companies, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 2 6.84 N/A -1.23 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

The current Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Aduro BioTech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $27.25, while its potential upside is 30.07%.

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 47.8% respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.6%. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aduro BioTech Inc. had bearish trend.

On 6 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aduro BioTech Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.