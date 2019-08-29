Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Comparing side by side

Both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1754.99 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average price target of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, with potential upside of 21.87%. Competitively the average price target of Zogenix Inc. is $61, which is potential 38.32% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Zogenix Inc. seems more appealing than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 0%. About 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.