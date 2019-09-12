Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Comparing side by side

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 48 27.17 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.6. The Current Ratio of rival REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.2. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than REGENXBIO Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $27.25, and a 23.81% upside potential. On the other hand, REGENXBIO Inc.’s potential downside is -8.62% and its average price target is $37. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than REGENXBIO Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats REGENXBIO Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.