Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 5.37M -73.12 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 -0.39 362.62M -0.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26,272,015.66% 0% 0% OPKO Health Inc. 18,285,512,581.31% -10.7% -7.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Its competitor OPKO Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 51.39% at a $27.25 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 26.4%. Insiders owned 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while OPKO Health Inc. has -29.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors OPKO Health Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.