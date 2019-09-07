Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.85 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Its competitor Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $27.25, and a 21.49% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.