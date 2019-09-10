Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Its competitor Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.8 and its Quick Ratio is 21.8. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 21.38% and an $27.25 consensus target price. Competitively Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 343.79%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.