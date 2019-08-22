Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Comparing side by side

Both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 14 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 43.19% for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $27.25. Competitively Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $17.75, with potential upside of 93.99%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. seems more appealing than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 78.8% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. shares. About 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Kaleido BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc.