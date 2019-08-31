Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|N/A
|20
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|1.51
|2.39
|2.83
The competitors have a potential upside of 141.32%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.
Dividends
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
