Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 59.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

The competitors have a potential upside of 141.32%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.