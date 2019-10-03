Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) Comparison side by side

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|5.37M
|-73.12
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|26,272,015.66%
|0%
|0%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 6 and 6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 51.39% upside potential and an average target price of $27.25.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.