Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Contrasting side by side

Since Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 90.86 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, Cue Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, with potential upside of 22.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.