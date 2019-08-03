Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 238.63 N/A -3.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.6. The Current Ratio of rival Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.4. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus price target of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, with potential upside of 69.68%. Meanwhile, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 103.52%. Based on the results given earlier, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.