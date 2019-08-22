Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Comparison side by side

Since Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Its competitor Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 43.42% for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $27.25. Meanwhile, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $1.5, while its potential upside is 384.81%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 25.1%. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.