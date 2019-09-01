Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 33.26 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.48% and an $27.25 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Compugen Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.