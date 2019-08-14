Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparison side by side

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 91 7.35 N/A 3.36 28.57

In table 1 we can see Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 12.6 and 10.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$27.25 is Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 66.67%. Competitively China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $88, with potential downside of -8.31%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 46.5%. 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.