Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $27.25, while its potential upside is 36.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has -71.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.