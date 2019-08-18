Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.30 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 highlights Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 while its Current Ratio is 18.6. Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a Current Ratio of 27.1 while its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, with potential upside of 55.63%. Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s consensus price target is $85, while its potential upside is 44.73%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 59.8% respectively. Insiders held 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.