Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.04 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

18.6 and 18.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 36.25% at a $27.25 consensus target price. On the other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s potential upside is 67.79% and its consensus target price is $10. Based on the data given earlier, Avid Bioservices Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 49% respectively. Insiders held roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.