Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Comparison side by side

Both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 51 3.72 N/A 12.15 5.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$27.25 is Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 69.68%. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66.33 consensus price target and a 8.29% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.