Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $27.25, and a 75.24% upside potential. Aptose Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus target price and a 132.56% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aptose Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.