Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Contrasting side by side

Both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.18 N/A -6.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6. Competitively, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.3 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 45.02% upside potential and a consensus price target of $27.25. Competitively AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $14.5, with potential upside of 13.99%. The information presented earlier suggests that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.