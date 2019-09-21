Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparison side by side

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 4 3.63 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, with potential upside of 36.25%. Competitively the average target price of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 252.11% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 92.4% respectively. Insiders owned 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has -82.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.