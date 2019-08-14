Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Analysts See $-0.48 EPS; AIDA ENGINEERING LTD ADR (ADERY) Shorts Down By 50%

Analysts expect Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) to report $-0.48 EPS on August, 23.After having $-17.33 EPS previously, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see -97.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 7,774 shares traded. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AIDA ENGINEERING LTD ADR (OTCMKTS:ADERY) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. ADERY’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1 days are for AIDA ENGINEERING LTD ADR (OTCMKTS:ADERY)’s short sellers to cover ADERY’s short positions. It closed at $84.71 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

AIDA Engineering, Ltd. manufactures and sells press machines, auto-processing lines, industrial robots, auto-conveyers, and dies to automotive and consumer electronics manufacturers in Japan, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company has market cap of $425.83 million. It offers multi-purpose servo presses, mid-size and large servo presses, precision forming presses, multi-purpose presses, mid-size and large presses, high speed automatic presses, cold forging presses, conveyance equipment, coil feeders, and tooling dies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides press automation equipment, including feeder equipment, transfer robots, product removal systems, etc.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company has market cap of $400.42 million. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating atrial fibrillation and angina. It currently has negative earnings.