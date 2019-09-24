Milestone Group Raised Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $304,365 as Market Valuation Rose; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Price Rose, Stadion Money Management Has Decreased Stake by $321,981

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 1,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, up from 13,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 18/03/2018 – Apple is designing and testing screens -Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD SUPPORTS APPLE PENCIL STYLUS

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 887 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875,000, down from 3,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $387.67. About 1.08 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 26/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers Energy Storage Systems to Cypress Creek Renewables for Solar-Plus-Storage Projects; 13/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $1.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 04/05/2018 – U.S. approves possible sale of military aircraft to Germany-Pentagon; 28/03/2018 – U.S. and Republic of Korea Officials Celebrate Debut of the Republic of Korea’s First F-35A; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin has won a nearly quarter-billion dollar NASA contract to develop a plane capable of supersonic speed without creating the deafening sonic boom that comes with breaking the sound barrier; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 30/05/2018 – Turkey, U.S. reach deal on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij

Milestone Group Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $684.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xtrackers Msci Eafe Hedged Equity Etf (DBEF) by 297,991 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $53.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Treasury Etf (VGSH) by 176,849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 689,887 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.27 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

