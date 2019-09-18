Milestone Group Increases Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Shareholder Alps Advisors Boosted Hdfc Bank (HDB) Stake

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank (HDB) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 3,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 13,175 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, up from 9,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $102.9. About 569,612 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS DIDN’T SELL ANY LOANS DURING 4Q; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 184 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 705 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.30M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC 002045.SZ SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY OFFICIAL NOTICE FROM AMAZON.COM TO RECALL ITS PORTABLE CHARGES, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game-changer; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Milestone Group Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $684.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 4,919 shares to 32,199 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHC) by 30,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,916 shares, and cut its stake in Xtrackers Msci Eafe Hedged Equity Etf (DBEF).

