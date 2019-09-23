Milestone Group Holds Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Capital Growth Management LP Has Increased Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Stake

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 184 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 705 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 2.64M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video); 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SAYS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BE STREAMED GLOBALLY DURING THE 2018 & 2019 SEASONS TO OVER 100 MILLION AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS; 19/05/2018 – One Small Rancher’s Big Role in Saving Brazil’s Amazon; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Has Massive Expansion Plans for Seattle, Let Alone HQ2; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 7.95 million shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 30.01 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.21 million, up from 22.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $0.0228 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4864. About 3.49 million shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – OPERATING CASH COSTS FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $700 MLN; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 08/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys 2.3% Position in Turquoise Hill; 03/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors provides update on shareholder correspondence; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q EPS 4c; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 Turquoise Hill Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION

Milestone Group Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $684.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Index Fund (IWB) by 70,952 shares to 203,489 shares, valued at $33.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eafe Etf (HEFA) by 187,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,091 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 617,536 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6.09% or 4,992 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anderson Hoagland Com owns 7,932 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Tx holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,033 shares. Aspiriant holds 896 shares. Bamco stated it has 46,388 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 2.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Savings Bank has 3.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,815 shares. Peavine Cap Lc owns 170 shares. 21,165 were reported by Thornburg Inc. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.93% or 2,604 shares in its portfolio. 5,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Culbertson A N & Co holds 0.21% or 405 shares.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 9.60M shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Site Centers Corp by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Trust (NYSE:FRT).

