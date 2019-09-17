Milestone Group Has Upped Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose; Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Rose While Central Bank & Trust Co Decreased Its Stake

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 1,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, up from 13,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $220.37. About 8.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – A Bloomberg report said Apple would ditch Intel chips for an in-house model on Mac computers; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gladwin Field Office – Apple Tree Planting with Ruffed Grouse Society; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Cuts Iphone Estimates Just Before Apple’s Earnings Report — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 32,346 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96M, down from 36,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $195.53. About 538,353 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.13 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

