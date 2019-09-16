Milestone Group Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $304,365 as Shares Rose; Krensavage Asset Management Increases Holding in Amgen (AMGN)

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 21,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 215,402 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.69 million, up from 193,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 2.43 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 1,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, up from 13,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Apple: Is the HomePod a Bust? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – “With an eye for design, strong share in the premium (high margin) markets for smartphones and a growing (but select) number other devices, and the most valuable global brand, Apple remains one of the most significant technology companies in the world,” the firm’s analyst writes; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 27/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS UPDATED ITS IPAD WITH SUPPORT FOR APPLE PENCIL PLUS EVEN GREATER PERFORMANCE, STARTING AT $329

Milestone Group Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $684.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 8,774 shares to 42,896 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex Us Index Fund Investor Shares (VEU) by 6,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,342 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eafe Etf (HEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stillwater Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 44,149 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma invested in 147,705 shares. Liberty Cap Mngmt has 2.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,390 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated has 1.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,721 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 82,747 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Incorporated holds 1.75% or 31,864 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Limited has 27,637 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 3.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8.34M shares. Godsey And Gibb Associate owns 6,628 shares. Coho Ptnrs Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,627 shares. Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Standard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 1,371 shares. Bollard Group Limited Liability owns 0.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,628 shares. Ruffer Llp has 60,430 shares. Riverbridge Lc owns 16,287 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Princeton Port Strategies Group Limited Com invested in 0.07% or 1,555 shares. Boston Rech And holds 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,180 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 7,715 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,625 shares. Argyle Capital Mngmt holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 29,119 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 145,705 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Bankshares reported 5,671 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl has 0.09% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bailard Inc owns 8,909 shares. Systematic Management Limited Partnership reported 9,903 shares. Twin Mgmt accumulated 62,525 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Campbell Com Inv Adviser Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 1,410 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 2,030 shares. St Johns Inv Management Limited owns 6,933 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 49,728 shares.

Krensavage Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.40 million and $308.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,444 shares to 176,556 shares, valued at $41.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.