Miles Capital Upped Stake in Chevron (CVX); Raytheon Co. New (RTN) Market Value Rose While Private Trust Co Lifted Holding

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co. New (RTN) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 13,864 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 9,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co. New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.24M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 170.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 7,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 12,573 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 4,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55M shares traded or 42.42% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Chemical Successfully Starts New Ethane Cracker in Baytown, Texas

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Europe And Far East (EFA) by 11,779 shares to 29,999 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 4,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,924 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693 on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 4,094 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.06% or 5,125 shares. 99,277 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Markston Interest Limited Liability Com has invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 792 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd reported 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Shell Asset Co reported 0.25% stake. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 57,082 shares. Perkins Coie holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bluestein R H And stated it has 214,837 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 38,658 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Everett Harris Co Ca accumulated 1,429 shares. New Vernon Investment Limited Liability Corp owns 1.18% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,700 shares. Btim, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,840 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Com invested in 500 shares.

