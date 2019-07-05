Miles Capital Upped Position in Comcast (CMCSA) by $1.14 Million; As Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Share Value Rose, Principal Financial Group Lifted Position by $43.59 Million

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 660,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.14M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276.36 million, up from 3.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 267,506 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 190.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 29,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,633 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 15,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 5.95 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – COMCAST LIKELY TO MAKE FORMAL SKY OFFER EARLY MAY: CNBC’S FABER; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been focusing on its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST WELCOMES SKY WITHDRAWAL OF FOX RECOMMENDATION: ROBERTS; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY CONSIDERATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advisors Ltd has invested 0.46% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc has invested 0.07% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Partnervest Advisory Ltd has 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,044 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 46,100 shares stake. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 64.13 million shares. Tompkins Finance reported 3,858 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Gru Inc invested in 1.62% or 1.70M shares. Bbr Lc holds 0.04% or 7,358 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 937 shares. New England & Mgmt owns 6,646 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Eqis reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.61% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.09 million shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.53% or 53.86M shares. Fairview Cap Investment Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 6,302 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. Shares for $30,036 were sold by Murdock Daniel C..

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 10,373 shares to 407,691 shares, valued at $13.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 110,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

