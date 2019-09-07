Miles Capital Raised Its Comcast (CMCSA) Stake by $1.14 Million; As Berkley W R Com (WRB) Market Valuation Rose, Grace & White Upped Its Position by $681,016

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 190.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 29,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 44,633 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 15,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast is planning an all-cash bid of $60 billion for most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time-Warner; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox; 07/05/2018 – Comcast formally notifies Brussels of intention to bid for Sky; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: No Final Decision Has Been Made on Offer for Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages of preparing’ Fox bid; 30/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE THIS SUNDAY: @SenRonJohnson (R-Wis.) joins @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress #MTP; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp Com (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 12,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 36,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 24,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.22. About 459,973 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie owns 9.36M shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Btc Cap Mngmt holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 85,301 shares. Veritas Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 7.06% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Axa invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Picton Mahoney Asset has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Denali Advsrs Lc holds 218,000 shares. Corvex Management Lp has 495,800 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Lc has invested 0.33% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Liability Com has 3.14% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5.05 million shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 25.27 million shares. One Trading LP stated it has 56,520 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Holderness Invs Com holds 33,930 shares. The Massachusetts-based Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.81% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1.28% or 5.02 million shares. First Mercantile, a Tennessee-based fund reported 8,491 shares.