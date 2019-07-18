Miles Capital Position in Honeywell International (HON) Increased by $366,086 as Stock Rose; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $10.88 Million

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 79.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,221 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, up from 2,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $170.33. About 152,071 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 49,992 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Associated Banc owns 0.36% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 214,165 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 79,243 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset. Moors And Cabot Incorporated invested in 635,286 shares. 340 are owned by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 709,253 shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,936 shares. Bessemer Grp has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 60,455 shares. Department Mb Commercial Bank N A has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cambridge Tru Company stated it has 0.01% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 35,740 shares. Jennison Assocs Lc reported 0.04% stake. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 500,000 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $16.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 3.60 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (NYSE:KSS).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 14.76 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George also sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Limited Liability holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 20,730 shares. Patten Patten Tn reported 0.77% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fifth Third State Bank invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cypress Asset Inc Tx accumulated 56,616 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,153 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. 1.68M were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wellington Shields Cap Management Lc has 0.34% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Barclays Pcl accumulated 1.06 million shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 338 shares. Regal Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,600 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cibc Bankshares Usa holds 12,034 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.31% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Coastline has invested 0.49% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rmb Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).