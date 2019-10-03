Miles Capital Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $606,879; Skba Capital Management Upped American Intl Group (AIG) Stake By $5.99 Million

Skba Capital Management Llc increased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 31.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Skba Capital Management Llc acquired 112,990 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Skba Capital Management Llc holds 468,545 shares with $24.96 million value, up from 355,555 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $46.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 1.31 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2

Miles Capital Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 29.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Miles Capital Inc acquired 4,563 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Miles Capital Inc holds 20,237 shares with $2.71M value, up from 15,674 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 15.79M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 9.45% above currents $136.62 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 19. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $13100 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here is the Second Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds – Yahoo Finance" on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Microsoft's 2 Biggest Announcements on Wednesday – The Motley Fool" published on October 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq" on September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 230,327 are owned by Hightower Tru Svcs Lta. Weitz Inv Management holds 0.09% or 17,500 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,721 shares. M&T Financial Bank reported 2.41 million shares. 297,599 are held by Farmers Merchants. Greenwood Gearhart accumulated 2,550 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 1.61% or 13.56M shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv stated it has 132,590 shares. Greylin Mangement accumulated 1,575 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt Inc owns 9.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 809,177 shares. Caledonia Public Limited stated it has 15.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company has invested 0.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acropolis Investment Ltd Co stated it has 31,563 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity. The insider Vaughan Therese M bought 1,000 shares worth $51,710.

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 12,800 shares to 439,930 valued at $24.08M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) stake by 52,100 shares and now owns 75,050 shares. Johnson Ctls Intl Plc was reduced too.