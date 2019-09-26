Miles Capital Increased Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake; Shorts at LUMINA GOLD CANADA (LMGDF) Raised By 102.38%

LUMINA GOLD CORP CANADA (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) had an increase of 102.38% in short interest. LMGDF’s SI was 8,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 102.38% from 4,200 shares previously. With 42,100 avg volume, 0 days are for LUMINA GOLD CORP CANADA (OTCMKTS:LMGDF)’s short sellers to cover LMGDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.0158 during the last trading session, reaching $0.44. About 11,766 shares traded or 5.19% up from the average. Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The company has market cap of $136.73 million. The firm primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal projects include the Cangrejos project consisting of six mineral titles covering an area of 6,374 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador; and the Condor project, which consists of seven concessions covering approximately 8,269 hectares area located in the Zamora-Chinchipe Province in southeast Ecuador.