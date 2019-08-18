Miles Capital Holds Stake in Chevron (CVX); As Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) Market Value Declined, Point72 Asset Management LP Has Decreased by $3.72 Million Its Stake

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 170.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 7,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 12,573 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 4,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.85 million shares traded or 4.18% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S KARACHAGANAK OILFIELD PLANS 25-DAY MAINTENANCE IN SEPT-OCT 18 -ENERGY MINISTRY; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 177,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The hedge fund held 18,358 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 195,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 1.18 million shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC SFM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.26, REV VIEW $5.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Presenting at Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q Net $66.6M; 09/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH 10.5% TO 11.5%; 04/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Shareholders Elect Three Class II Directors; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT INCREASED COMPANY’S TOTAL COMMITMENTS TO $700 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Hasd Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 43,900 shares to 110,600 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

More notable recent Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Influence Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Will Sprouts Farmers Market Ever Thrive? – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML warns on organic grocery deflation – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Announces Leadership Change – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Sprouts Farmers Market opens its first Central Florida location – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.