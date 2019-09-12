Miles Capital Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) Lowered by $360,316 as Market Value Declined; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Holding in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Lowered by $3.33 Million as Stock Price Rose

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 65,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 388,919 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.98M, down from 454,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.4. About 1.14 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors

Miles Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 28.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc sold 4,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,186 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $927,000, down from 16,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $79.69. About 3.18M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to end Qualcomm pursuit; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOT; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote–Update; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $3 BLN IN RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 37,608 shares to 337,308 shares, valued at $12.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 21,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $61.72M for 55.19 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 36.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Miles Capital Inc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $122.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,686 shares to 3,278 shares, valued at $963,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

