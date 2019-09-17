Miles Capital Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Lowered by $360,316 as Stock Declined; Hilltop Holdings Has Increased Duke Energy New (DUK) Holding by $1.47 Million

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 87.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 16,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 35,877 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17M, up from 19,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 2.37M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019

Miles Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 28.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc sold 4,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,186 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $927,000, down from 16,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $78.69. About 3.75 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM WAS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION INC – COURT ALSO SCHEDULED A TECHNOLOGY TUTORIAL IMMEDIATELY PRECEDING MARKMAN HEARING AND HAS SET ASIDE FULL DAY FOR PROCEEDINGS; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Is in the Eye of U.S.-China Storm Again; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Broadcom: chipping in; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM ITS OWN STOCKHOLDERS OR BROADCOM OF ITS SECRET, VOLUNTARY UNILATERAL REQUEST FILED ON JANUARY 29, 2018; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Qualcomm Is Said to Plan Exit From Server Chips Amid Cost Cuts; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – CASH OFFERS EXPIRED ON MAY 25, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.77 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Miles Capital Inc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $122.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15,879 shares to 22,238 shares, valued at $974,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.