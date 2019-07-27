Miles Capital Holding in Chevron (CVX) Has Lifted by $974,037; Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.72 Million

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 88.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 21,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,762 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 24,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 170.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 7,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,573 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 4,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON PROCEEDS WITH SECOND STAGE OF GORGON PROJECT IN WA; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE

