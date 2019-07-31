Miles Capital Has Raised Honeywell International (HON) Stake by $366,086; Howard Hughes Medical Institute Has Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $4.70 Million; Valuation Rose

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $272.27. About 5.34M shares traded or 51.70% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 79.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,221 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, up from 2,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $172.31. About 1.98M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.39% or 192,530 shares in its portfolio. Regents Of The University Of California has 1.44% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 0.32% or 22,486 shares. Cls Investments Limited Company accumulated 386 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,514 are owned by Gillespie Robinson And Grimm. Headinvest Ltd Liability Company invested in 6,606 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Northeast Consultants reported 17,061 shares stake. Coldstream Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,357 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 56,583 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 6,171 are held by Wagner Bowman Corp. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp owns 591,523 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H & Communications holds 322,699 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 13,919 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. The insider Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

